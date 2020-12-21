Zondo commission to request another extension

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is on Monday giving an update on the work of the state capture commission so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy chief justice and chair of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo has announced on Monday that they will be approaching the High Court to apply for another extension.

Zondo is giving an update on the work of the commission so far.

He said the inquiry lost about three months during the lockdown and that time needed to be covered.

He insists they have already heard the majority of the oral evidence.

WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on the state capture commission's work