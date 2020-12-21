Sisulu vows to find permanent housing solution for Masiphumelele residents

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu assessed the situation and talked to some of the thousands of people who lost everything in last week's fire.

CAPE TOWN - Lindiwe Sisulu visited Masiphumelele on Monday afternoon to see for herself the scale of the devestation wrought by last week's fire.

The fire swept through part of the sprawling informal settlement, destroying more than 1,000 homes and leaving thousands homeless and with only the clothes on their backs.

The Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation minister spent time talking to residents and promised to do something to find a permanent solution to their housing issues.

#Masiphumelelefire Minister Sisulu at the site this afternoon assessing the situation. KP pic.twitter.com/4lFUW91ZoC EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2020

She promised residents that government was working on a permanent plan and that this would be discussed this evening.

"It is my third time in Masiphumelele after a tragedy like this, so I'm hoping that this time that it's an end to these tragedies."

City of Cape Town officials are still busy clearing the area and Sisulu promised that she would reach out to other departments to help support residents.

"I will also make sure that I contact my counterpart, [Social Development Minister] Lindiwe Zulu to make sure that she is also part of the solution to provide us with whatever support Social Development is able to provide."

Those affected by the fire were hoping to start rebuilding in time for Christmas but the city indicated today that the site would only likely to be ready by the middle of next week.

