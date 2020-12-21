Sadtu takes wage increase matter to ConCourt

The Labour Appeal Court dismissed an application by public service unions to compel the state to implement the third year of increases.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is planning to go to the Constitutional Court to challenge a recent Labour Appeal Court ruling over salary hikes.

The reduction of the public service wage bill is the central pillar of government's economic turnaround plan but unions are pushing back hard.

Sadtu’s Nkosana Dolopi said the promised increase must be implemented.

“The national executive committee then resolved to work with other public sector unions to make sure that they take this matter further than the Labour Appeal Court. Because when you protect freedom of association, you also protect collective bargaining.”

The meeting took place in a week when the Labour Appeal Court dismissed the application by public service unions to compel government to implement Clause 3.3 of Resolution 1 of 2018 that would have given public servants salary increases for 2020. SADTU National. (@SadtuNational) December 19, 2020

The NEC noted the judgement but criticised the fact that the Court did not look at alternatives that had been put forward by Labour such as the incremental implementation of the resolution. SADTU National. (@SadtuNational) December 19, 2020

