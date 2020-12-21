20°C / 22°C
Sadtu takes wage increase matter to ConCourt

The Labour Appeal Court dismissed an application by public service unions to compel the state to implement the third year of increases.

Sadtu members joined other unions in a march to the Unions Buildings on 4 December. Picture: @_cosatu.
Sadtu members joined other unions in a march to the Unions Buildings on 4 December. Picture: @_cosatu.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is planning to go to the Constitutional Court to challenge a recent Labour Appeal Court ruling over salary hikes.

The Labour Appeal Court dismissed an application by public service unions to compel the state to implement the third year of increases.

The reduction of the public service wage bill is the central pillar of government's economic turnaround plan but unions are pushing back hard.

Sadtu’s Nkosana Dolopi said the promised increase must be implemented.

“The national executive committee then resolved to work with other public sector unions to make sure that they take this matter further than the Labour Appeal Court. Because when you protect freedom of association, you also protect collective bargaining.”

