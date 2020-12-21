Public Protector finds R3bn Giyani water project improperly awarded

The costly project, which was meant to supply 55 villages with water, is now in limbo after the cash-strapped Water and Sanitation Department failed to pay the construction company contracted to do the job.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality in Limpopo awarded the controversial Mopani-Giyani water project improperly.

The costly project, which was meant to supply 55 villages with water, is now in limbo after the cash-strapped Water and Sanitation Department failed to pay the construction company contracted to do the job.

READ: R3bn Giyani water project in limbo, 50 villages still without clean water

The project, whose costs increased to over R3 billion from just over R500 million, was launched by former President Jacob Zuma in 2014 and Nomvula Mokonyane when she was minister at the time.

The aim of the project was to address water shortages in Giyani.

Mkhwebane has recommended that the board of the municipality take appropriate disciplinary action against those implicated.

"Ensure that Lepelle collaborates with national Treasury in collecting a forensic investigation into this contract system since 2014 and takes up measures to address any findings regarding systemic administrative deficiencies allowing ongoing maladministration and related improprieties in its procurement system."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.