No date set yet as Zondo confirms Ramaphosa to testify at state capture inquiry

Zondo said in 2018, he asked Ramaphosa to come and testify before the commission as he was part of the executive when some of the things happened.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has on Monday confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear and testify at the state capture commission when proceedings resume next year.

He has been giving an update on the work of the commission so far.

No date has been set for the president to appear as yet.

“At some stage, before we finish the hearing of oral evidence of the commission, I will also hear evidence from President Ramaphosa and I will hear evidence from the African National Congress.”

He also announced that the state capture commission would approach the High Court to apply for another extension of the commission for three months.

