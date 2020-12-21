NGO asks Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane over perjury charges

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is due to appear in court on 21 January 2021 on three counts of perjury.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-governmental organisation Accountability Now is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on precautionary suspension in the interest of protecting the integrity of the Chapter 9 institution.

Mkhwebane is due to appear in court on 21 January on three counts of perjury.

The matter relates to a criminal complaint that was laid against her by Accountability Now director, Advocate Paul Hoffman.

Mkhwebane is accused of lying under oath and delivering misdirected reports against the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) and Absa.

Hoffman said while Parliament decided whether she was still fit for office, the president should protect the Chapter 9 institution.

“We’ve asked the president to place the public protector on precautionary suspension, which is done more to protect the reputation and integrity of the Office of the Public Protector than to find her guilty of perjury, which she may or may not be guilty of,” he said.

