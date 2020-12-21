More suspensions looming after Mpumalanga mom given wrong stillborn baby

It is understood the hospital mortuary could not find her dead child and later gave her the wrong body.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Health Department on Sunday said more staff would be suspended at the Witbank General Hospital after a mother was given the wrong stillborn baby.

An internal investigation is under way after the 34-year-old woman raised the alarm last week.

The department’s Dumisani Malamule said the family requested a DNA test to confirm the identity of the body.

“A stillborn was missing on Friday and when the family came to claim the body, it could not be found. On the second day, they were given the wrong body. A search continued until the baby was found in one of the mortuaries, but we are still in the process of identifying if indeed the body belongs to that family,” Malamule said.

“The department is busy with an internal investigation and also the police investigation, which is currently ongoing,” he added.



