Many long-distance bus operators are flouting COVID-19 protocols - MEC Mamabolo

Thousands of commuters have been leaving Gauteng province for different destinations during the holiday period.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Monday said that the long-distance bus industry was blatantly flouting COVID-19 protocols and compliance with road safety.

Mamabolo was part of an inspection at bus depots and he said operators were not limiting loading capacity.

“The bus operators or bus companies - and many of the well-known brands - have shown complete disregard for commuters’ safety particularly when it comes to waiting areas, enforcing social distancing, and easy access to sanitisers,” he said.



