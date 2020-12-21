Magashule, Zwane failed to execute oversight on Vrede dairy farm project - PP

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday released a number of investigation reports at a press briefing.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found former Free State Premier Ace Magashule and then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane’s conduct in the Vrede dairy farm project amounted to maladministration and improper action.

Mkhwebane released a number of investigation reports on Monday at a press briefing.

The multimillion-rand project was meant to uplift black emerging farmers, but it was later found that none of the funds were used but transferred to Gupta-linked bank accounts.

Mkhwebane found that Magashule and Zwane failed to execute their oversight responsibilities as entrusted to them by the Constitution.

The Public Protector also found that there was political interference in the project.

“The allegation that there was political involvement in Vrede is substantiated and the allegation that exco [executive council] improperly appropriated funds to ensure payment of Estina even after the Department of Agriculture cancelled the contract is substantiated,” Mkhwebane said.

