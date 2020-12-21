Lily Mine families oppose Vantage Goldfields’ move to reopen mine

Former workers and family members claimed the CEO of Vantage Goldfields, Mike McChesney, wanted the mine to operate from next year and promised to compensate former employees.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of three workers who were trapped underground at Lily Mine in Mpumalanga on Monday said that they were opposed to the planned reopening of the mine.

ALSO READ: Families of miners trapped in Lily Mine hope ConCourt challenge brings closure

Former workers and family members claimed that the CEO of Vantage Goldfields, Mike McChesney, wanted the mine to operate from next year and promised to compensate former employees.

It has been four years since Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule, and Solomon Nyarende were trapped. Their bodies have not been brought to the surface after it was concluded that it was unsafe to retrieve them.

Family spokesperson Harry Mazibuko said that due processes needed to be followed before the mine could operate.

“There must be a business rescue plan and a creditors’ meeting must be called whereby they can vote for that plan and then it can be implemented. And the mining rights obtained from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy,” Mazibuko said.

“We believe that he [McChesney] is lying because we are waiting for all those processes.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.