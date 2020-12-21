ICU nurse begs public to take COVID-19 regulations seriously

She’s been working an average of 79 hours in five days to help save lives at her overburdened, short staffed hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A veteran nurse is pleading with the public to take heed of the COVID-19 regulations.

The 55-year-old woman who works at a Wynberg hospital in Cape Town said the blatant disregard was heart-wrenching, as she fought to save lives working back-to-back 12-hour shifts.

The ICU nurse took to social media at the weekend to share her concerns, especially following news that a new strain of the virus has been discovered.

This registered nurse has been working for over 34 years.

She’s been working an average of 79 hours in five days to help save lives at her overburdened, short-staffed hospital.

She said things took a turn for the worse in recent weeks: “Things just went pear-shaped. We are experiencing a double increase than in the first wave, now it’s even more scarier.”

The medical professional said it was a miracle she'd never contracted the virus.

“I have comorbidities, I'm asthmatic, I have diabetes and hypertension. I haven't had COVID for nine months and I trust I will never get COVID.”

She's now begging residents to take matters seriously as she fights back her physical and compassion fatigue.

“People walk around without wearing masks in groups and for me, that tells me that people just don’t care.”

Active cases nationally passed the 100,000 thresholds at the weekend.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.