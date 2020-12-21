High Court set to hear DA case challenging closure of Garden Route beaches

The DA wants the court to declare the regulation unlawful and invalid, saying coastal municipalities fought hard against beach closures.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a new variant of the coronavirus being identified in South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday pushed ahead with its court challenge against government’s decision to close beaches in the Garden Route district.

The matter is due to be heard in the Western Cape High Court.

The DA wants the court to declare the regulation unlawful and invalid, saying coastal municipalities fought hard against beach closures.

The party believes that the regulation is not backed by medical or scientific evidence.

“The DA and our governments across the Western Cape’s coastal municipalities have fought vehemently against any closure of beaches over the festive season, as such, a regulation is not in line with the scientific advice available from medical experts and is impossible to enforce,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen in a statement.

“This regulation is also proving to be the final nail in the coffin for the Garden Route’s coastal economies, which are nearing total collapse,” he added.

READ: Kouga Municipality heads to court to challenge govt's move to close EC beaches

The court bid is one of two such petitions.

The Kouga Local Municipality is also in court on Monday to challenge the beach ban in the Eastern Cape.

WATCH: Closed beaches, new hotspots and early curfew - COVID-19 restriction update

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.