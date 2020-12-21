Guptas' no-show at state capture inquiry won’t affect final report – Zondo

The Guptas, who were identified to have been key players in the state capture project, fled the country, and attempts to hold them accountable had been unsuccessful.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said that he did not think that the controversial Gupta family would return to South Africa to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zondo gave an update on the work of the commission since its inception in August of 2018.

The Guptas, who were identified to have been key players in the state capture project, fled the country, and attempts to hold them accountable have been unsuccessful.

But Zondo said that not having the Guptas would not impact the credibility of the commission.

“In the end, the evidence that would have been led in the commission will reveal that the evidence was credible and can be relied upon,” Zondo said.

“The fact that the Guptas didn’t come to South Africa to give evidence, I don’t think in the end it will affect the credibility of the commission’s report,” he added.

Zondo also announced that the commission will be approaching the High Court to apply for another extension. He said the inquiry lost about three months during the lockdown and that time needed to be covered.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa would appear and testify at the commission when proceedings resume next year. However, no date was set for the president to appear as yet.

