Govt yet to make starter kits money available for Masiphumelele residents

Work crews are still clearing the site on Monday morning so that fire victims can start rebuilding.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is waiting for national government to make budget available to supply starter kits to fire affected families in Masiphumelele.

Thousands of people lost everything when a massive fire swept through a part of sprawling informal settlement, razing more than a thousand homes.

At the same time, Capetonians have rallied round to help those affected, donating tonnes of clothing, bedding and food.

Community organisation Living Hope is co-ordinating the relief efforts and Pastor John Thomas said they needed volunteers to help them.

“We almost have not been able to keep up with the overwhelming number of donations that have come in and we’re still sorting them so if there are any volunteers able to come to Living Hope offices on Kommetjie Road, that would be a great help.”

