Ex-Joburg mayor Mashaba made improper exec appointments, Mkhwebane finds

The Public Protector found that he made irregular appointments in the city, including that of the executive head of housing and Tembe's appointment as JMPD chief.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made a number of damning findings against former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, including that he appointed executives without following due process.

Releasing a number of investigation reports on Monday morning, Mkhwebane found that the former chief of the Joburg Metro Police, David Tembe, was among those who were improperly appointed.

She has also found that Mashaba unlawfully entered the procurement space and solicited free financial services from his wife’s company, which amounted to a conflict of interest.

The findings against the former Johannesburg mayor are decidedly adverse.

"The city improperly or irregularly appointed Mr David Tembe to the position of chief of Johannesburg Metro Police without following due process."

Mkhwebane said that Mashaba also hired his wife’s company to fix the city's financial problems.

"... unlawfully and irregularly entered the procurement space and solicited free services from Lephatsi Financial Services, which amounted to a conflict of interest."

Mashaba has been found to have influenced the city to use money set aside for a youth drug rehabilitation programme to fund his own NGO.

Mashaba has indicated he will be approaching the courts to take the findings on review, saying that he was disappointed by them.

