EWN Weather Watch: Sunny, clear skies return to CT, thundershowers for Joburg

After a few days of strong winds and cloud cover, the Mother City is expected to see a sunny, summer day and a lot less wind.

Picture: Pixabay.com
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After a few days of strong winds and cloud cover, the Mother City is expected to see a sunny, summer day and a lot less wind.

GAUTENG

A hot day with thundershowers is expected across the province. Johannesburg can expect a high of 27°C, Pretoria a high of 29°C and Hammanskraal tops the mercury with a high of 30°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Hot and partly cloudy weather is expected across most of the Western Cape, with some showers forecast for the southern part of the province. In Cape Town, sunny skies are expected along with a high of 29°C. Vredendal is set for a high of 27°C, Worcester 32°C, Beaufort West a scorching 36°C and George 24°C, with some showers.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A hot and cloudy day is expected along the coast and a hotter day in the interior, along with thundershowers. Durban is set for 27°C, Richard's Bay 32°C and Newcastle 30°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

