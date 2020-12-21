EC records 105 new COVID deaths while Gauteng has 1 more

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in South Africa has increased to 921,922, with 152 new deaths, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced in statement on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries is 793,914.

The Eastern Cape recorded 105 new coronavirus-related deaths, followed by the Western Cape with 30 and KwaZulu-Natal with 8. Gauteng only had one death.

The total number of deaths is now at 24,691.

On Friday, Mkhize, along with scientists, announced they've identified a much more severe variant of COVID-19 here at home.

"This is a version of the virus that the scientists want to indicate to us what has happened in terms of the findings. This genomics team, led by the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform has sequenced hundreds of samples from across the country since the beginning of the pandemic in March. They noticed that a particular variant has increasingly dominated the findings of samples collected in the past two months."

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/qQMoNgCces Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 20, 2020