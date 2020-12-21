EC police hunt post office burglar who shot officer to escape arrest

Gonubie police responded to an alarm at the local post office in the early hours of Saturday morning and found a man hiding on the premises.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are hunting for a man who shot a police officer during a post office burglary.

It happened in Gonubie in East London over the weekend.

The officer survived the attack.

He told them he was a security guard but they became suspicious when they noticed he wasn't wearing a uniform.

When they tried to search him, the man pulled a gun and shot one of the officers before fleeing on foot.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

Further investigations revealed that the post office had in fact been burgled.

