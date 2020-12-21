EC health authorities see marked decline in new COVID-19 cases

They are reporting a 31% drop week on week in new infections but the province still has more than 1,800 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape health authorities say they're cautiously optimistic about a decline in COVID-19 infection rates.

They are reporting a 31% drop week on week in new infections.

But the province still has more than 1,800 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Provincial health authorities said that there’d been a marked decrease in new COVID-19 cases being reported in hotspot areas, as Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha explains: "The Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartmen district have a significant decrease in the number of new cases."

Even though it's an improvement, the province recorded 1,276 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The bulk of those are in Buffalo City Metro, Chris Hani and the OR Tambo districts.

Nelson Mandela Bay, the runaway hotspot up until recently, makes up just more than 8% of the total.

Health officials are particularly concerned about the increase in the test positivity rate among healthcare workers in the metros.

In total, more than 6,000 people in the Eastern Cape have died from the disease, while nearly 140,000 have recovered.

