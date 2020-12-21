Courts hear challenges to govt's decision to close beaches in Garden Route, EC

In separate cases, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has approached the courts to order that the Garden Route's beaches be reopened, while the Kouga Municipality submitted an urgent application to the Eastern Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court on Monday heard arguments around the beach ban imposed as part of the new COVID-19 regulations.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has approached the courts to order that the Garden Route's beaches be reopened.

It's one of two such challenges before the courts today - the second relates to Eastern Cape beaches.

The DA's lawyers have today brought their case before court. The party argues that there's a balance to be struck between saving lives and preserving what's left of the nation's economy.

This is particularly relevant to the Garden Route, which is heavily dependent on tourism and was hoping to make up for the many months of lockdown with a decent tourist season.

Further afield in the Eastern Cape, the Kouga Municipality wants the decision to close all beaches in that province overturned too.

The municipality today submitted an urgent application to the Eastern Cape High Court.

The municipality wants what it calls a more nuanced approach, striking the balance between saving lives and livelihoods, especially during the busy festive season.

It believes the closure of all beaches in the Eastern Cape was overly harsh.

