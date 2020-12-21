ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has cancelled its January 8th commemoration amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.

The decision was taken following a briefing with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize cautioning about the possible spread of COVID-19.

This year's event was meant to take place in Limpopo and it had been decided that only 100 hundred people would be allowed to attend the main celebration.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.