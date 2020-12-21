Airlines ‘concerned’ over ban on SA arrivals after discovery of COVID-19 variant

Comair on Monday said this latest development had heightened fears among international tourists and business travellers.

CAPE TOWN - Some South African airlines on Monday weighed in on the potential halt of international flights as a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 is being reported by many countries.

The airline’s flights only resumed earlier this month following eight months of not operating due to the severe impact of the lockdown.

Comair’s spokesperson Brian Kitchin said that a complete ban would have a knock-on effect on operations.

“It will also affect hotels, rental companies, and travel agents in this market… it is a very concerning development and I imagine governments will also perhaps look at implementing further restrictions to our market in South Africa and other markets obviously,” Kitchin said.

