Xerox Lions jump to number 2 on Currie Cup log after beating Cell C Sharks

The Xerox Lions will be smiling after they broke a three-year Carling Currie Cup win drought against the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg on Saturday night, keeping the visitors try-less in the process.

JOHANNESBURG - The Xerox Lions have jumped two spots into second position on the Carling Currie Cup log after beating the Cell C Sharks.

The final score was 27-12.

The Xerox Lions will be smiling after they broke a three-year Carling Currie Cup win drought against the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg on Saturday night, keeping the visitors try-less in the process.

Separately, the Toyota Cheetahs kept alive their semi-final aspirations with a hard-fought fourth round win over the Phakisa Pumas with the score 35-31.

Accurate goal-kicking by the experienced two-time Springbok Rugby World Cup-winner Frans Steyn saw the Toyota Cheetahs home.

The match between the Vodacom Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas was cancelled, with both teams earning two log points.

With three rounds to go before the semi-finals, the Vodacom Bulls still top the table with 35 points, the Xerox Lions are now second on 29, followed by the Cell C Sharks (28), DHL Western Province (26) and the Toyota Cheetahs (21) – with the latter three teams having a game in hand.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.