WC health expresses concern at all time high COVD-19 cases

Western Cape Health head Dr Keith Cloete said hospitals across the metro are under severe pressure due to the rapid spike in cases.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said the increasing strain on medical facilities is a major concern, especially ahead of the peak of second wave COVID-19 infections.

South Africa has passed the 100,000 mark in active cases – 14,386 of those are in Gauteng - while close to 33,000 are in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 variant is said to be accelerating the spread of the virus.

Western Cape Health head Dr Keith Cloete said the active cases are at an all-time high.

“It’s the highest we’ve had ever and that has resulted in 2401 people currently being admitted in hospital.”

He said hospitals across the metro are under severe pressure due to the rapid spike in cases especially over the last two to three weeks.

Facilities in Mitchell's Plain have been bearing the brunt over the last three days.

“For the last 72 hours there has been significant pressure at Mitchell's Plain hospitals.”

Cloete said the department had to re-adjust its system by freeing up capacity where possible to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

He added that they're still assess what impact the new restrictions have had on facilities.