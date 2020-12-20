WC Health Dept concerned about strain COVID resurgence has on hospitals

South Africa has passed the 100,000 mark in active cases, 14,386 of those are in Gauteng while close to 33,000 are in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Sunday said the increasing strain on medical facilities is a major concern, especially ahead of the peak of second wave COVID-19 infections.

South Africa has passed the 100,000 mark in active cases, 14,386 of those are in Gauteng while close to 33,000 are in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 mutation cited as the 501.v2 variant is said to be accelerating the spread of the virus.

Western Cape health head Keith Cloete said the active cases were at an all-time high: “It is the highest we’ve had ever and that has resulted in 2,401 people currently being admitted in hospital.”

He said hospitals across the metro were under severe pressure due to the rapid spike in cases especially over the last two to three weeks.

Facilities in Mitchells Plain have been bearing the brunt over the last three days.

“There’s been significant pressure at Mitchells Plain Hospital, a little bit more than in other hospitals because of the rapidly increasing cases in the Mitchells Plain area.”

Cloete said the department has had to re-adjust its system by freeing up capacity where possible in order to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

He added they were still assessing what impact the new restrictions have had on facilities.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.