Prince Kaybee’s ‘Uwrongo’ one of Barack Obama’s fave songs of 2020

Obama, who shared his list of favourite songs on Twitter, said he had some valuable consultation from the family's music guru, Sasha Obama, to help put it together.

JOHANNESBURG – President Barack Obama on Saturday released his favourite songs of 2020 and Prince Kaybee’s hit, Uwrongo, featuring Shimza, Black Motion, Ami Faku is one of those songs!

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

The list also includes global hits such as the Savage Remix by new rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion featuring queen of music Beyoncé, Summer 2020 by Jhene Aiko and Levitating by Dua Lipa and DaBaby.

WATCH: Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, Ami Faku - Uwrongo

