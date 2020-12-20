20°C / 22°C
Prince Kaybee’s ‘Uwrongo’ one of Barack Obama’s fave songs of 2020

Obama, who shared his list of favourite songs on Twitter, said he had some valuable consultation from the family's music guru, Sasha Obama, to help put it together.

Picture: @PrinceKaybee_SA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Barack Obama on Saturday released his favourite songs of 2020 and Prince Kaybee’s hit, Uwrongo, featuring Shimza, Black Motion, Ami Faku is one of those songs!

Obama, who shared his list of favourite songs on Twitter, said he had some valuable consultation from the family's music guru, Sasha Obama, to help put it together.

The list also includes global hits such as the Savage Remix by new rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion featuring queen of music Beyoncé, Summer 2020 by Jhene Aiko and Levitating by Dua Lipa and DaBaby.

WATCH: Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, Ami Faku - Uwrongo

