NW police arrest 36 people following gun fight over illegal mining turf

Officers have also confiscated three assault rifles from the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police have arrested about 36 people following a gun fight between alleged illegal miners in Stilfontein.

Officers have also confiscated three assault rifles from the scene.

One suspect was shot and wounded when he refused to drop his firearm.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “The waring rivals are believed to be Lesotho nationals over illegal mining turf. The Hawks serious crime investigating team was summoned to the scene. The corroborated efforts between officials resulted in the 36 suspects being arrested.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.