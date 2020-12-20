Mandela House Museum liquidation process placed on hold

Minister Nathi Mthethwa met with the appointed liquidators, Tugendhaft Wapnick Banchetti & Partners to resolve the management of the Nelson Mandela House in Orlando West, Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sport, Arts and Culture Department has placed the liquidation process of the Mandela House Museum on hold in a bid to find an amicable solution with debtors.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa met with the appointed liquidators, Tugendhaft Wapnick Banchetti & Partners to resolve the management of the Nelson Mandela House in Orlando West, Soweto.

The national monument and heritage site which forms part of the former president's legacy has been closed for business for months following reports that the museum is being liquidated to pay off debt incurred by the Soweto Heritage Trust, to which Mandela had donated the house.

The minister’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said the museum must be preserved at all cost and that Mandela and his legacy were not a mere transactional affair.

“All the parties agreed that it is important to work together to safeguard the legacy of the late and first democratically-elected president of the Republic of South Africa. The parties are pleased to inform the public that the meetings have concluded that the liquidation process will be placed on hold to allow the parties to resolve the governance status of the museum and furthermore, the museum will be open to the public.”

