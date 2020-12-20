Lotto results: Saturday, 19 December 2020
These are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers. Were you a winner?
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 19 December 2020:
LOTTO: 11, 30, 33, 35, 46, 49
B: 24
LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 19, 33, 35, 49, 50
B: 05
LOTTOPLUS2: 11, 14, 28, 31, 44, 50
B: 42
