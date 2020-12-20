Gordhan accuses Busisiwe Mkhwebane of unlawful investigations

The high court in Pretoria overturned Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the approval of an early retirement of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's lawyers accused the public protector of conducting unlawful and unfair investigations.

Today the high court in Pretoria overturned Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the approval of an early retirement of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

The minister challenged the report which also recommended President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against him.

Gordhan’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said the court found that the minister's decision was lawful.

“The court also found that nothing in the report establishes that Minister Gordhan contravened any of the basic values governing public principles.”