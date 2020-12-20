Gauteng Transport Dept to probe allegations of bribery at licence centres

While the current COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the driving licence renewals backlog, it has also laid bare the rampant corruption at the facilities over the years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department on Saturday said it was in the process of initiating a forensic investigation into allegations of corruption, bribery and collusion reportedly taking place at licencing renewal centres across the province.

The department's Theo Nkonki said they used the grace period given to motorist to streamline the driver's licence renewal process and curb corruption.

This will include the use of mobile units to increase the capacity of the facilities while a firm will also be appointed to probe allegations of corruption at licensing centres.

“We are in the middle of a procurement process to appoint a firm that is going to help us with our forensic investigations into all those allegations. We anticipate that in 2021, we will be able to start with the investigations.

We will be investigating for a period of about six months to allow the team to go into the depths of the corruptions and people must also be brought to book.”

The department also said its enforced new measures to ease the backlog in license renewals across the province.

The online registration process for drivers' license renewals left many motorists frustrated with some slamming the system as a failure.

Nkonki said interventions to streamline the process and clear the massive backlog will be implemented, including new mobile testing centres.

Nkoni said buses would be converted to fully-fledged licensing offices which will be deployed to various areas across the province.

