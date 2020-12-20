Eastern Cape hails declining COVID-19 numbers in Nelson Mandela Bay

The department said the average daily infection rate has shown a strong decrease since the beginning of December.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape government says it’s encouraged by the declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The metro was declared a hot spot when the infection rate flared up two months ago.

Since the first week of this month the average was 416 new cases per day but now has dropped to 227 per week.

Health department spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said, “We’ve seen a decrease in the number of infections because of the interventions we’ve made. the compliance of the people in the province to protect themselves, friends and their families.”

The province has so far recorded more than 157,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,050 deaths.