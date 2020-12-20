CT police probe 2 cases after newborns found dumped in Eerste River

One baby was found alive, while another was found dead.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing cases where two newborn babies were found dumped in Eerste River, during separate incidents.

During the first incident on Friday, a newborn was found wrapped in a blanket underneath a tree.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A baby was found by a passer-by in a parking area in Eerste River. The baby was taken to a place of safety and police are appealing to the public to help trace the mother and contact Claremont police.”

Less than 24 hours later, another newborn was found dead inside a bucket on Saturday morning.

“Police are appealing to anyone with more information to contact the police 021 902 8500,” Rwexana said.

