CT authorities probe cause behind woman who died while hiking on Table Mountain

It's believed the 42-year-old woman either slipped or tripped and fell on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the death of woman who died while hiking the Skeleton Gorge Trail on Table Mountain.



Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue's Johan Marais said rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the victim unconscious.

They attempted to revive her, but she was eventually declared deceased.

“We also collected this person’s friends and family and brought them down to civilisation again.”

Marais has cautioned the public to remain cautious when embarking on hikes or strolls: “Everyone must be as cautious as possible and watch their footing and remember that Table Mountain remains a wilderness area.”

Claremont police have registered a case of inquest, while an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

