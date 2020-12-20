COVID-19: KZN, WC account for more than half of country’s 100,000 active cases

Government has introduced restrictions in beaches in both provinces in an effort to claw back their epidemics.

JOHANNESBURG - Data from the national Health Department shows KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape now account for more than half of the country's over 100,000 active cases.

The regions have a combined active caseload of 60,320.

With close to 11,000 new infections picked up in the past 24-hour cycle, health experts are worried the resurgence gripping the nation is spurred on by a new variant of the virus.

The mutation, known as the 501.v2 variant, has left scientists stunned with many still contemplating the source of the pathogen.

Chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee said the variant first emerged in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape, but scientists are still trying to locate its exact origin.

Coetzee said tracking the mutation had become increasingly difficult due to how easily it spreads.

“We will only know as we go forward; it’s very early days and there is a lot of work that needs to be done and also what we have seen with this virus is that the symptoms are not the same.”

Coetzee said while this mutation was a cause for concern, there was no need to panic.

“The measurement to take to prevent being infected stays exactly the same; you have to wear your mask, personal distancing, sanitising and ventilation.”

