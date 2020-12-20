Court sets aside PP report which found fault in Pillay's Sars retirement payout

This has dealt another blow to the beleaguered Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report which found fault with former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement payout.

The 2019 report had been challenged by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after it found he was wrong to approve Pillay's pension with benefits.

Mkhwebane also recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against Gordhan who was commissioner at the revenue service at the time of approving the retirement package.

But the minister pushed back against the findings and asked the courts to set the report aside with costs.

The court has now granted this, however, the cost order has been dismissed.

This latest ruling has added to a growing list of adverse findings against the Public Protector who is also fighting a parliamentary process looking into her possible impeachment.

