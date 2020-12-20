Achievements, breakups and deaths: 10 celeb news that had us going WOW in 2020

Let’s take a little break from the politics, drama of business news and look back at 2020 with the most surprising celebrity stories of the year:

JOHANNESBURG - It goes without saying that 2020 has been one hell of a year. Between former US President Donald Trump nearly sending the world into World War 3, natural disasters, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, COVID-19 corruption in South Africa and a general sense of unrest, this is going to be a year that's talked about for many generations to come.

Has it really been 12 months? News in the celebrity world was wacky, entertaining, and shocking as ever before.

TOM HANKS AND HIS WIFE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

For the first few months of the year, most of the world didn't seem fazed by COVID-19. This seemed to change after US actor Tom Hanks revealed in March that he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus while in Australia. He was the first celebrity to announce he had COVID-19.

THE FUTURE OF FASHION? SA FASHION WEEK’S DIGITAL MAKEOVER

Many people in South African and across the globe got front row seats to SA’s fashion week by streaming it online. Due to the global pandemic, the fashion industry moved into the digital domain and the fashion show was presented via a virtual platform.

Multi award-winning designer Gert-Johan Coetzee said the industry could learn a lot from the pandemic.

“As a designer, I’ve always been conscious of the environment around us and trying to find ways to stop global warming. The lockdown and COVID-19 really propelled our sustainable collection so much quicker than we ever anticipated.”

MEGXIT

In a move that sent shockwaves throughout the world, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced in January that they were essentially quitting the royal family, saying they intended to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent."

MZANSI’S HEARTBREAK OVER CELEB DEATHS

The deaths of former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia Mashego, popularly known as V-Mash, Kwaito Queen Mshoza and legendary actress Mary Twala had us wailing. Who can forget the sudden passing of legendary radio personality Bob Mabena? Gone too soon but never forgotten.

MORE CELEBRITY DEATHS

Wakanda forever. The deaths of Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Brant and Naya Rivera also broke hearts across the globe. These are just a few of the celebrities we lost in the year 2020.

THE END OF AN ERA

Bad news for Keeping up with the Kardashians fans because the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced that the next season of the reality show will be the last, ending an impressive 14-year run.

MISS SA SHUDUFATSO MUSIDA

The Miss South Africa beauty pageant continued to shatter glass ceilings - showing the world that the country’s definition of beauty is indeed diverse. The country celebrated 24 year old Shudufhadzo Musida – who is bald, dark skinned and curvy.

KATLEGO MABOE

And then it became scandalous! Shock waves were sent throughout the country after a video of TV presenter Katlego Maboe’s wife accusing him of adultery went viral on social media.

Maboe became the hot topic of discussion after the video of his estranged wife, Monique Muller, filmed his cheating confession.

In light of the cheating scandal and abuse allegations, Expresso Morning Show pulled Katlego off air pending the outcome of an investigation. OUTsurance, which Katlego was the face of, also took the decision to pull all adverts featuring him until further notice.

WILL, JADA, AND THE ENTANGLEMENT

Speaking of scandals… Here’s how the word entanglement became part of our vocabulary:

In a late June interview, singer August Alsina said he was previously in a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith — while she was still married to Will Smith. Alsina even said that Smith gave him his blessing. While on Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, the married couple talked about the relationship, and Pinkett admitted to being in "an entanglement" with Alsina while she and Smith were on a break.

WHEN PEOPLE ZOL

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lit up inspiration for a song when she gave reasons for why the sale of cigarettes was banned under COVID-19 lockdown level 5 to 3.

Many smokers are on edge after the ban on the sale of cigarettes was upheld by the government, and the minister explained why she made this decision, using the word 'zol'.

This gave music producer Max Hurrell the opportunity to light up social media with his creativity.

The celebrity stories of 2020 are vast and varied — we had everything from juicy pieces of gossip to harrowing tragedies and instances that made us want to hide under the covers and never come back out. This is going to be a year that's talked about for many generations to come.

