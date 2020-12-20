4 more people arrested in connection to dodgy Limpopo housing project

They were taken into custody in different parts of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Four more people have been arrested in connection to the dodgy Limpopo housing project bringing the total number of suspects to six.

The suspects allegedly vouched for a company known as Aventino Group to build the Talana temporary housing units without thoroughly checking the validity of the documents that were submitted.

The structures were to help vulnerable people who were exposed to threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic due to poor living conditions.

It emerged the shoddy tin-houses cost R64,000 per unit which is way higher than the competitive market rate.

The temporary housing units, which cost government a total of R2.4 million also did not adhere to design specifications.

The Hawks' Matimba Maluleka said: “Out serious corruption investigation members descended on four bid evaluation committee members from a housing development agency in Johannesburg. The suspects will appear in the Tzaneen Magistrates Court on Monday to face multiple charges of fraud.”

