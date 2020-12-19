Worcester shooting suspect to spend weekend in jail ahead of court appearance

The 29-year-old man faces a murder charge and is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested shortly after a 20-year-old was gunned down in a suspected drive-by shooting in Worcester is spending the weekend behind bars before his first court appearance.

He was nabbed in Avian Park shortly after he allegedly shot dead the man in the same area on Thursday night.

In a separate crime prevention operation, this time in Cape Town, police swooped on a suspected drug den in Manenberg.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Police attached to the Manenberg crime prevention unit arrested a 47-year-old man for being in possession of drugs. Police confiscated unga, tik, cocaine and mandrax tablets worth a substantial amount at the residence."

