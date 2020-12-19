With 274 more fatalities, SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 24,285

Scientists said that all nine provinces have now been hit by the second wave here at home.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 274 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalies to 24,285 since the outbreak.

Over the last day, 8,725 new coronavirus cases have been reported and the total number of infections now sits at over 901,000.

More than 783,000 people have recuperated from the virus so far.

Scientists said that all nine provinces have now been hit by the second wave here at home.

Cumulative number of #COVID19 cases stands at 901 538 with 8 725 new cases. A cumulative total of 6 051 986 tests have been done with 40 751 new tests done. There are 274 more COVID19 deaths bringing the total deaths to 24 285. Recoveries now stand at 783 818. pic.twitter.com/YWXMjuJSKr Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 18, 2020

On Friday a team of experts, together with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, announced a new variant of COVID-19 that has been identified in South Africa.

It's understood that this unusual strain emerged in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, with scientists not knowing yet where it originated from.

Co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Professor Salim Abdool Karim said that the same prevention measures would still be applied to fight the virus.

"This is an opportunity for us to reinvigorate and enhance our prevention measures to hold back this virus as we see it spreading rapidly through our communities."

