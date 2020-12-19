Uber Eats drivers demand a R2 increase in their rates from company

Representing the striking drivers, Duane Bernard said the subsidiary of the e-hailing service cut their trip rates without discussions.

JOHANNESBURG - Uber Eats drivers are urging the food delivery service company to provide some reprieve for them after announcing a new payment structure which could result in lower wages for workers.

Some drivers are on strike because they’re unhappy with changes initiated by the company without consultation.

In Gauteng, drivers held a demonstration and urged their counterparts in the Western Cape to go offline.

After lifting the ban on hot food sales, but limiting it to delivery only in May, South Africans had come to depend on takeout services more than ever.

But the demand has been a balancing act for services like Uber Eats.

After receiving widespread criticism from restaurants due to high service fees, now delivery-drivers flagged unfair treatment over the recent payment structure.

Drivers in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Cape Town are now demanding the company engage them before they process any orders.

“They dropped our rates to R4 a kilometer, what we’re asking R6 a kilometer which is still below the rate. we’re couriering their food from point A to B and we understand our costs are low.

Uber said it implemented temporary incentives for delivery-drivers to ensure their earnings remain strong and reliable however drivers said this is simply not enough.