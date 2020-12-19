Traffic volumes spike as Gauteng festive exodus gathers pace

A spike in traffic volumes is being seen along the N1 to Limpopo and the N3 to Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - With many businesses officially closed for 2020, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that it was already seeing a notable increase in traffic volumes along the country’s highways.

Scores of people are heading to various destinations across the festive season.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane: "The roads leading out of Gauteng are extremely busy, with the N3 to Durban recording more than 1,500 vehicles an hour and the N1 towards Limpopo is also very busy. We urge people to make their trips very early."

