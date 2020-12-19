Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled for first time in 76 years

The often brutal 1,163-kilometre bluewater classic was due to start on Boxing Day, but with parts of Sydney locked down after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases, it was cancelled.

AUSTRALIA - Australia's gruelling Sydney to Hobart yacht race was called off for the first time in its 76-year history on Saturday because of an escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, organisers said.

The often brutal 1,163-kilometre bluewater classic was due to start on Boxing Day, but with parts of Sydney locked down after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases, it was cancelled.

"We are bitterly disappointed to cancel the race this year especially considering the plans and preparations we had put in place to have a COVID safe race," said Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) commodore Noel Cornish.

"We were so well prepared to run the race and we're only six days from the start. This is the first time in 76 years that the race will not be conducted."

The decision to pull the plug came the same day authorities in Hobart announced plans to impose a 14-day quarantine requirement on all travellers from Sydney.

It came as a cluster of new coronavirus cases on the city's northern beaches, where many crew members are based, grew to 38 and residents were ordered to stay at home until at least midnight on Wednesday except for essential reasons.

Government officials also pleaded with the rest of Sydney's more than five million residents to remain home as much as possible over the coming days.

Cornish said that with the advice unlikely to lift in the immediate future and the immense logistics involved in trying to reorganise a race with around 100 entrants, it was decided to cancel rather than postpone.

"This race has a long and proud history and we look forward to continuing this exciting tradition next year," he added.