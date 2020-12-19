Recaptured convicts to face more charges following EC prison escape

CAPE TOWN - Two convicted criminals face additional charges after they were re-arrested following an escape from a prison in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

The two men broke out of the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Waainek last Saturday and have now been recaptured.

Police said that one of the prisoners was found at a residence and he tried to evade arrest by shooting at police.

He was wounded in the crossfire and re-arrested.

The police's Sibongile Soci said that a man who allegedly helped him was also being charged.

"The task team further arrested a foreign national who had harboured the fugitive. He faces a case of harbouring an escapee."

Soci said that an investigation into how they managed to escape was ongoing.

"The information that we have at this time is that they managed to climb through the inner perimeter wall but that will form part of the investigation by the Correctional Services and the SAPS."

The Eastern Cape Correctional Services Department said that the inmates were serving time for rape, assault and kidnapping.

