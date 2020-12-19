Provinces with slow first wave COVID-19 infections rates now seeing cases spike

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, along with scientists, announced they've identified a much more severe variant of COVID-19 here at home.

JOHANNESBURG - As the second wave of COVID-19 has officially been recorded across the country, provinces that presented slow infection rates are now seeing a rapid spike of cases.

The Health Department in Limpopo said that 239 cases were reported in the last 48 hours, pushing the total number of infections in the province so far to 19,771.

The department said that 522 people had died from COVID-19 related deaths.

READ: SA scientists identify COVID-19 variant, Mkhize announces

MEC Phophi Ramathuba said that social gatherings Were fueling the infections.

"We have noted that as a province that the overall provincial active cases index risk is now 11.1 per 100,000 persons."

ALSO READ: With 274 more fatalities, SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 24,285

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, along with scientists, announced they've identified a much more severe variant of COVID-19 here at home.

"This is a version of the virus that the scientists want to indicate to us what has happened in terms of the findings. This genomics team, led by the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform has sequenced hundreds of samples from across the country since the beginning of the pandemic in March. They noticed that a particular variant has increasingly dominated the findings of samples collected in the past two months."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.