NPA satisfied with bail decision for Nathaniel Julies murder accused

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the judgment handed down by the Protea Magistrates Court after one of the officers linked to the murder of Nathaniel Julies was granted R10,000 bail.

Voster Netshiongolo and his two co-accused are implicated in the killing of the 16-year-old boy, who was shot a few matres away from his home in Eldorado Park.

Two of the officers, Scorpion Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy, have been charged with murder, while Netshiongolo has been charged with defeating the ends of justice for hiding evidence.

The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said that the latest ruling was not the end of the case.

"As the NPA, we accept the court's decision with the understanding that bail application hearings are not for purposes of determining the guilt or the innocence of an accused person but rather that the amount that is posted for bail is for purposes of securing the attendance of an accused person in court."

