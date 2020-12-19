Mkhwebane confident of being cleared of wrongdoing in perjury matter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is accused of lying under oath and delivering misdirected reports against the South African Reserve Bank and Absa.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was confident that the High Court in Pretoria would clear her of any wrongdoing.

She said that she would cooperate with authorities and present herself in court next month on charges of perjury.

This after a criminal complaint was laid against her by Accountability Now director, Advocate Paul Hoffman.

The Public Protector was served with summons on three counts of perjury earlier this week.

Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe: "The Public Protector views these as being characteristic of Advocate Hoffman SC, who in 2013 unsuccessfully pursued the impeachment of the Chief Justice over the comments that the Chief Justice had reportedly made in respect of the transformation of the judiciary."

