Mkhize: COVID-19 virus variant means young South Africans also at risk of dying

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned young people with no pre-existing illnesses that they're now equally at risk of dying from COVID-19 after a new variant of the disease was discovered.

Mkhize, together with health experts and scientists, presented new findings on Friday showing that the variant was spreading more rapidly and was responsible for the second wave.

The country has reported 8,725 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of infections now sits at over 901,000.

Mkhize has raised concerns over complacency amongst young South Africans.

"It cannot be that our youth must only adhere to life-saving measures only after being policed to do so. We, therefore, call on parents, caregivers and youth to understand that it's now not just a matter of thinking about others or even about yourself and therefore you yourself are equally at risk of dying of COVID-19."

