Gift of the Givers lend helping hand to fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

The organisation is supplying hot meals, hygiene packs, blankets and corrugated sheeting among others to help residents rebuild as much as they can.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers is lending a helping hand to Masiphumelele residents affected by Thursday’s blaze in which about 5,000 people lost their homes.

The fire, whose cause is still being investigated, tore through the informal settlement on Thursday.

Several organisations are also assisting the community in the wake of devastation.

Known as the continent's largest disaster response NGO, 15 volunteers from Gift of the Givers are on the ground seeing to the humanitarian needs of those left destitute by the fire.

The disaster relief group's Ali Sablay said that they had to act immediately.

"For the residents on the ground, COVID-19 was tough for them but at least they had a roof over their head but now with this fire, they are homeless, they are suffering, they have nothing to eat at night..."

"Our teams will again be on the ground providing hot nutritional meals. The people have requested water - we are taking over 6,000 bottles of water as well. We'll be making baby care packs, with many of the moms saying that they don't have nappies."

Sablay said that having residents stay at community halls and other buildings posed a risk in light of the rising COVID-19 infection rate.

The teams will be working with residents for the next five to seven days to help ensure that families have food and sufficient shelter in time for Christmas.

Those able to assist can contact the Gift of the Givers at 0800 786 911 or Ali Sablay directly at 082 651 4195.

