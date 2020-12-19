Gauteng Transport Dept adamant there are new measures to ease license backlog

The online registration process for drivers' license renewals left many motorists frustrated with some slamming the system as a failure.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department said its enforced new measures to eases the backlog in license renewals across the province.

With motorists granted a grace period until August, the department's Theo Nkonki said interventions to streamline the process and clear the massive backlog will be implemented, including new mobile testing centres.

Nkoni said buses will be converted to fully-fledged licensing offices which will be deployed to various areas across the province.

“In trying to add capacity to the constrained system but we’re introducing a mobile unit that will be four buses that will travel Gauteng to allow people to renew their driver’s license.

Nkoni added that motorists will also be able to book a slot at their nearest Gautrain station.